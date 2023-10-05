Van driver jumps curb, kills person on sitting on sidewalk bench in Paterson

Updated: Oct. 06, 2023, 8:50 a.m.A woman sitting on a sidewalk bench was killed Thursday in Paterson when a van jumped a curb and crashed into a her and a person riding a scooter, officials said.

The crash was reported about 1:50 p.m. in the area of Rosa Parks Boulevard and Broadway, according to Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh.Information about injuries to the person on the scooter was not immediately available.from the scene shows a scooter against the front of the smashed van on the sidewalk.

A person believed to be the driver of the van was taken into custody. Sayegh said the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the crash.

