Value, space, styling, safety: The 2024 Kia Telluride is tops in the 3-row midsize SUV class

Pros Cons What’s new? The 2024 Kia Telluride is one of our favorites in the 3-row midsize SUV class because it excels in all the areas considered important by the majority of buyers.

What’s new for 2024 After a mid-generation revamp last year, there are no big changes this time around. However, Kia informs us that the daytime running lights now have an amber color, while the X-Line and X-Pro variants replace last year’s dark metallic exterior accents with gloss black equivalents.

Rivals include the Hyundai Palisade (based on the same platform as the Telluride, but reaches a higher level of luxury), Honda Pilot, Toyota TM, +2.12% Highlander and bigger new Grand Highlander, Mazda CX-90, Subaru Ascent, Ford F, -0.75% Explorer, and Chevrolet Traverse. They’re all priced starting in the mid-to-high $30K region. The CX-90 and Ascent have all-wheel drive as standard. headtopics.com

Power, ride and handling The Telluride SUV is propelled by a smooth, refined, and naturally aspirated (no turbochargers or the like) 3.8-liter V6 delivering a more-than-respectable 291 horsepower. No one wants to scare the rest of the family with drag-race launches, but we reckon the Telluride can zip from standstill to 60 mph in about seven seconds.

