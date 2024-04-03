Valerie Bertinelli Supports Use of Weight Loss Drugs

Valerie Bertinelli supports the use of weight loss drugs like Ozempic, stating that people should use whatever helps them. She emphasizes the importance of addressing emotional and mental health to maintain weight loss.

Bertinelli also defends individuals who choose to use weight loss methods, such as diets or programs like Weight Watchers, paleo, or keto.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



usweekly / 🏆 390. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rita Moreno, Marlee Matlin, Valerie Bertinelli and more step out with family on the red carpetThe stars bring along their loved ones before the 96th Oscars.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Why Valerie Bertinelli Will Never Stop Gushing About Son Wolfgang Van Halen (Exclusive)Bertinelli was joined by Wolfgang and his wife, Andraia Allsop, on the red carpet at the Oscars.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »

Valerie Bertinelli Confirms New Relationship After Tom Vitale Divorce: 'He's Very Special'The actress finalized her divorce from Tom Vitale in November 2022.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »

Valerie Bertinelli wants us all to indulgeValerie Bertinelli, actress and food personality, finds freedom in the kitchen with her new cookbook, after years of deprivation.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

Valerie Bertinelli shares recipes from new cookbook 'Indulge'Check out dishes from the Food Network hosts' new cookbook below.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Valerie Bertinelli Is In Love, Reveals How She Met Her ManDrew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories. He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants.

Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 389. / 55 Read more »