Valentino Unveils New Boutique at 645 Madison Avenue

The brand is unveiling a new boutique at 645 Madison Avenue. Among other offers, clients can find a couture experience, exclusive VIP corners, a multidisciplinary art space and distinct sales floors containing luxury ready-to-wear assortments. Spanning three tiers, the 12,300-square-foot flagship features the company's updated store concept. Client-centric by design, a specific visual narrative, curated textures and a coordinated color scheme define a basement, ground and top level.

The label's signature Valentino Red shade is used throughout the New York City storefront, open for business as of Nov. 8





