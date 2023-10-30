Vaccines Offer Surprising Protection Against Alzheimer’s

Covid-19 vaccine jabs at Guy's Hospital at the start of the largest ever immunisation programme in the UK's history on December 8, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. More than 50 hospitals across England were designated as covid-19 vaccine hubs, the first stage of what will be a lengthy vaccination campaign.

In the vaccinated group, nearly 48,000 patients developed Alzheimer’s during the 4 year follow-up period, about 5.1% of all patients. That might sound like a lot, but in the unvaccinated patients, nearly 80,000 developed Alzheimer’s.

(Note that this study looked at the older shingles vaccine. The newer one, Shingrix, has only been widely available since 2017. The scientists hypothesize that the newer vaccine, because it’s more effective against shingles, may provide even greater protection against Alzheimer’s.) headtopics.com

Furthermore, with data showing that at least 4 different vaccines offer similar levels of protection against Alzheimer’s, the evidence indicates that the effect cannot be specific to the flu vaccine, or the Tdap vaccine, or with any of the other vaccines or their ingredients.

And for anyone who thinks that getting an infection and recovering (instead of getting vaccinated) might offer the same benefit, that doesn’t seem to work:, and found no connection between the number of influenza infections and the risk of Alzheimer’s. So the vaccine seems to confer a benefit that the disease itself does not. (I mention this because a popular–but wrong–claim of anti-vaxxers is that you get better immunity from infection by catching the disease and then recovering. headtopics.com

United States Headlines Read more: ForbesTech »

'Devil comet' will bring its horns swooping by Earth this summerDenise Chow is a reporter for NBC News Science focused on general science and climate change. Read more ⮕

Full Hunter's Moon lunar eclipse, last eclipse of 2023, an early Halloween treat for stargazers (photos)Robert Lea is a science journalist in the U.K. whose articles have been published in Physics World, New Scientist, Astronomy Magazine, All About Space, Newsweek and ZME Science. He also writes about science communication for Elsevier and the European Journal of Physics. Rob holds a bachelor of science degree in physics and astronomy from the U.K. Read more ⮕

Full Hunter's Moon puts on a spooky display today with partial lunar eclipseRobert Lea is a science journalist in the U.K. whose articles have been published in Physics World, New Scientist, Astronomy Magazine, All About Space, Newsweek and ZME Science. He also writes about science communication for Elsevier and the European Journal of Physics. Rob holds a bachelor of science degree in physics and astronomy from the U.K. Read more ⮕

Menstrual cycle linked to structural changes across whole brainRebecca Sohn is a freelance science writer. She writes about a variety of science, health and environmental topics, and is particularly interested in how science impacts people's lives. She has been an intern at CalMatters and STAT, as well as a science fellow at Mashable. Read more ⮕

How to find your computer specs on Windows 11If you want to know what's under the hood of your Windows 11 PC, there are a few ways yo do it. Here's how to check your PC's specifications. Read more ⮕

California-USC game delayed after students protest professor’s stalking suspensionThe start of Saturday's Cal-USC game was delayed several minutes after roughly 15 students protested the suspension of a Berkeley professor. Read more ⮕