The main House committee room in Virginia’s new, $292 million General Assembly Building on Capitol Square in Richmond. The building, six years in the making, opens Wednesday. (Gregory S.

But for generations, legislators’ individual offices and committee rooms were in nearby buildings that were cramped and drab — and potentially dangerous,On Wednesday, a new, $292 million General Assembly Building opens on Capitol Square in a style that replaces the 1970s private detective agency ethos of previous offices with lofty ceilings, giant windows, wood paneling and stone facades.

But House Clerk G. Paul Nardo, a defender of Virginia traditions who helped plan the new space, was quick to put things in perspective. Surprisingly — given the Capitol’s long history — this is the first purpose-built office building the General Assembly has ever had, its past locations having been cobbled together from existing structures.The intent, Nardo said, is to make Jefferson’s design and the new GAB (as it’s known) feel related, despite being separated by 235 years. headtopics.com

What the old building did have, though, was asbestos — so much that it was deemed a hazard.

The committee hearing rooms contain built-in jacks for TV and audio feeds, electronic nameplates for each lawmaker and huge display screens so anyone seated in the back can see what’s going on. Many old committee rooms had inconveniently placed columns that created blind spots for the audience. No columns here. headtopics.com

In a written statement, House Speaker Todd Gilbert (R-Shenandoah) called the building “a win for the people of Virginia whom we serve. The new GAB will enable constituents, visitors and all interested parties to more easily observe and actively participate in the lawmaking process.

