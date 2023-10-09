UW mourns loss of former PhD student killed in Hamas attack of Israel

Tragedy from the attacks is hitting home tonight. Students and staff on the University of Washington Campus are mourning the loss of a former Ph.D student after he was killed by Hamas militants at his home in Israel.are mourning the loss of a former PhD student after he was killed by Hamas militants at his home in Israel.

"It’s deeply troubling, it hits home and it’s very raw," said Rabbi Mendel Weingarten, Director for Jewish Life at Chabad at University of Washington. Within an hour of being on campus in 2017, Weingarten says Hayim Katsman was one of the first to greet him.Weingarten says Oct. 10 will mark the anniversary of their friendship.

"He was always very warm welcoming and to the point, he would always check in see how we were doing, always with a smile," said Weingarten."I know that he was very proud to be Jewish. That’s pretty much what we shared in common," said Weingarten. "His grandfather was a rabbi and he’d joke about that. headtopics.com

Katsman received his PhD from the Henry M. Jackson School of International Studies in 2021. During his time at UW, leaders say he dedicated his studies to understanding the interrelations of religion and politics in Israel and Palestine.

"The call of the hour is to put our emotions aside and be there for the students and to not only help them grieve, but also grow in our Jewish pride," said Weingarten, "because we feel and what we’ve been telling students all day, is that if we are shy and we are going to hide are Jewishness because of this, we are going to give Hamas an extra win. headtopics.com

Rabbi Mendel says Hayim Katsman was very passionate about his studies and about Israel. He says the 32-year-old was honest and took part in programs that were meaningful to him.

Read more:

fox13seattle »

Blinken walks back support for Israel-Hamas 'cease-fire' as Israel retaliates against Hamas invasionThe now-deleted post, which appeared on Blinken's X account late Sunday, described a conversation Blinken reportedly had with the Turkish Foreign Minister.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Israel declares war as death toll in Israel, Gaza passes 1,000Israeli forces responded to unprecedented attacks by Hamas militants from Gaza. Hezbollah said it attacked Israeli targets near the Lebanon border.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Israel declares war as death toll in Israel, Gaza passes 900Israeli forces responded to unprecedented attacks by Hamas militants from Gaza. Hezbollah said it attacked Israeli targets near the Lebanon border.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Death toll nears 1,200, including 9 U.S. citizensIsrael formally declared war on Hamas Sunday following unprecedented attacks by Hamas that left hundreds dead.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Death toll nears 1,200, including 9 U.S. citizensIsrael formally declared war on Hamas Sunday following unprecedented attacks by Hamas that left hundreds dead.

Ohio State students march after Israel declares war with Hamas following unprecedented attacksNearly 100 students and community members gathered at the Statehouse Sunday afternoon in support of Palestinians.