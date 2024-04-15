Uvalde Police Department Launches Rebranding Initiative Following Leadership Failure

– A new initiative being rolled out by the new chief of the Uvalde Police Department calls for an agency rebranding following a “massive leadership failure ” following theThe introduction of the initiative states the program intends to rebuild trust, restore credibility, and revitalize community relations .

“The Guardian Initiative” includes a 10-step action plan that begins with acknowledging past failures through a department-wide meeting and establishing a task force to determine the root cause of past failures.

