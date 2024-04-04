Uvalde Names New Police Chief

The city of Uvalde has named a new permanent chief of police. Homer Delgado will take over as police chief effective April 6. "I am deeply humbled and honored to accept the position of Chief of Police for the City of Uvalde . I am committed to fostering a culture of accountability, transparency, and integrity within our police department. These values are not merely words on paper but guiding principles that will shape every decision and action we take.
We owe it to the community we serve to hold ourselves to the highest standards of professionalism and ethical conduct," said Delgado in a statement. "I want to be clear: the Uvalde Police Department is on the brink of a complete transition. We will challenge every member of our department to rise to a new level of professionalism and accountability. Through rigorous training and mentorship, we will empower our officers to provide the highest quality of service to our community
