Uvalde Names New Police Chief

The city of Uvalde has named a new permanent chief of police. Homer Delgado will take over as police chief effective April 6. "I am deeply humbled and honored to accept the position of Chief of Police for the City of Uvalde . I am committed to fostering a culture of accountability, transparency, and integrity within our police department. These values are not merely words on paper but guiding principles that will shape every decision and action we take.

We owe it to the community we serve to hold ourselves to the highest standards of professionalism and ethical conduct," said Delgado in a statement. "I want to be clear: the Uvalde Police Department is on the brink of a complete transition. We will challenge every member of our department to rise to a new level of professionalism and accountability. Through rigorous training and mentorship, we will empower our officers to provide the highest quality of service to our community

Uvalde Police Chief Appointment Accountability Transparency Integrity Professionalism Service Quality

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOX4 / 🏆 289. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New chief of police appointed in UvaldeHomer Delgado has been appointed chief of the Uvalde Police Department, the city announced Thursday.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit with Uvalde families at Kaboom eventUVALDE, Texas - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a stop in Uvalde for a local event to support Uvalde families.The event was an unveil of a new playgrount ,

Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »

French Girl Names: 100 Baby Girl NamesElise Solé is a writer and editor who lives in Los Angeles and covers parenting for TODAY Parents. She was previously a news editor at Yahoo and has also worked at Marie Claire and Women's Health. Her bylines have appeared in Shondaland, SheKnows, Happify and more.

Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 389. / 55 Read more »

Scottish Girl Names: 52 Cool Scottish Baby Names For GirlsRachel Paula Abrahamson is a lifestyle reporter who writes for the parenting, health and shop verticals. Her bylines have appeared in The New York Times, Good Housekeeping, Redbook, and elsewhere. Rachel lives in the Boston area with her husband and their two daughters. Follow her on Instagram.

Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 389. / 55 Read more »

Scottish Boy Names: 192 Names That Are Cool, Different And StrongMonique Johnson is a freelance writer and multimedia producer who has written for a variety of publications.

Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 389. / 55 Read more »

Uvalde's new police chief inherits troubled departmentHomer Delgado replaces outgoing chief Daniel Rodriguez. Delgado said he'd bring 'a new level of professionalism and accountability.'

Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »