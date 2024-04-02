Uvalde Mayor Resigns to Focus on Health

The mayor of Uvalde has announced his resignation. Mayor Cory Smith expressed his gratitude to the Uvalde community for their support during his recovery from unexpected medical issues. After careful consideration and prayer, he has decided to resign in order to prioritize his health. Smith has served as mayor from 2008 to 2012 and was re-elected in November 2023. The decision comes after an independent report defended the actions of local officers during a botched response in May 2022.

The Uvalde City Council is expected to discuss the report in a private session

