UTSA Renames Business School After Alvarez's $20 Million Donation

San Antonio philanthropist and business leader Carlos Alvarez has donated $20 million to UTSA , leading to the renaming of the College of Business to the Carlos Alvarez College of Business. Alvarez, who founded The Gambrinus Co.

, passed away. He and his wife also committed $20 million to UTSA in 2021 to support research capabilities. Alvarez played a significant role in the university's capital campaign and established the Tom C. Frost Distinguished University Chair for Business Excellence.

