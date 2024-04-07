Utahns to Witness Partial Solar Eclipse

While the Beehive State is not in the direct path of Monday's total solar eclipse , Utah ns will still catch a glimpse of the moon blocking out a good portion of the sun. The closest point of totality to Utah during the eclipse is in Texas. In the images below, NASA mapped out the gradually decreasing levels of eclipse totality from the eclipse's main path. The greatest degree of eclipse in Utah will be seen in the southeast corner, then it becomes gradually less extreme the further northwest.

In the northwest corner of the state, it will be about 40-45 percent at the peak. In the southeast corner, it's between 60-65 percent. Axios Salt Lake City reports that the moon will cross the sun's path over Utah starting at around 11:25 a.m. until about 1:40 p.m. An important reminder: even during an eclipse, looking directly at the sun is harmful and can cause permanent damag

