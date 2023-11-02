Utah's domestic violence shelters overwhelmed by increasing demand

Domestic violence victim advocates are telling everyone who may need emergency help... even if you believe the shelter doesn’t have room for you, they still want you to call them, anyway. If they don’t have a bed available, they can find other ways to help victims get away from the abuse.
“He had one hand to her ear and the other, he had the gun to her head. I fell at my husband’s feet and begged him not to kill my baby... his own daughter,” Farmer said.She works with countless domestic violence victims, and many have been told by shelters that there is no room for them, at that time. Farmer said, when that happens, many victims put a friend or family member in potential danger by staying with them, or worse, they go back to their abuser.
For example, YCC Family Crisis Center in Ogden saw 280 high-risk referrals between January and August of last year. Victim advocate Ashley Daniels said that number went way up, this year Officials with YCC say there were roughly 4500 cases referred to shelters across Utah through the lethality assessment program in all of 2022. However, in July of this year, they had 1166 referrals in just one month, with more than 700 of those cases being considered as “high-risk.”
“We’re caught up in all this red tape, whether it’s from the state or whether it’s from the federal government," Paaso said. “So, even though we got some additional funding with the state, we were unable to expand our programs and do some of the things that we really needed to do,” she said.
United States Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: KSLcom | Read more ⮕
Source: KSLcom | Read more ⮕
Source: AP | Read more ⮕
Source: KUTV2News | Read more ⮕
Source: KSLcom | Read more ⮕
Source: fox13 | Read more ⮕