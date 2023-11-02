Utah's domestic violence shelters overwhelmed by increasing demand

Domestic violence victim advocates are telling everyone who may need emergency help... even if you believe the shelter doesn’t have room for you, they still want you to call them, anyway. If they don’t have a bed available, they can find other ways to help victims get away from the abuse.

“He had one hand to her ear and the other, he had the gun to her head. I fell at my husband’s feet and begged him not to kill my baby... his own daughter,” Farmer said.She works with countless domestic violence victims, and many have been told by shelters that there is no room for them, at that time. Farmer said, when that happens, many victims put a friend or family member in potential danger by staying with them, or worse, they go back to their abuser.

For example, YCC Family Crisis Center in Ogden saw 280 high-risk referrals between January and August of last year. Victim advocate Ashley Daniels said that number went way up, this year Officials with YCC say there were roughly 4500 cases referred to shelters across Utah through the lethality assessment program in all of 2022. However, in July of this year, they had 1166 referrals in just one month, with more than 700 of those cases being considered as “high-risk.”

“We’re caught up in all this red tape, whether it’s from the state or whether it’s from the federal government," Paaso said. “So, even though we got some additional funding with the state, we were unable to expand our programs and do some of the things that we really needed to do,” she said.

United States Headlines Read more: KUTV2NEWS »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

KSLCOM: The Utah Checkdown podcast: Recapping a Utah game that didn't existUtah's 18-game winning streak at Rice-Eccles Stadium has come to an end after Oregon showed no mercy and handily beat the home team.

Source: KSLcom | Read more ⮕

KSLCOM: University of Utah reminds students, staff of speed limit for bikes, scooters after crashUniversity of Utah police say they plan to better enforce a 10 mph speed limit for people riding bicycles, scooters and skateboards and other nonmotorized vehicles.

Source: KSLcom | Read more ⮕

AP: Family ties have created a valuable recruiting pipeline for No. 18 UtahFamily ties run deep within the Utah football program and have created recruiting pipelines that have shaped the No. 18 Utes into perennial Pac-12 title contenders.

Source: AP | Read more ⮕

KUTV2NEWS: Utah grand jury indicts co-pilot for threatening to shoot captain over medical diversion disputeA pilot has been indicted for allegedly threatening to shoot the plane's captain if the captain diverted the flight because of a passenger who needed medical at

Source: KUTV2News | Read more ⮕

KSLCOM: Utah football opens at No. 18 in initial College Football Playoff rankings of 2023 seasonA few days after ESPN 'College GameDay' set up in Salt Lake City, the network announced Utah as the No. 18 team in the initial College Football Playoff rankings of the 2023 season.

Source: KSLcom | Read more ⮕

FOX13: Across Utah, communities face some big property tax increasesBen Winslow is a reporter with FOX 13 covering a variety of topics including politics, polygamy, vice and courts.

Source: fox13 | Read more ⮕