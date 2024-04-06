Utah Residents Less Confident in Economy Compared to Rest of America

In a consumer sentiment survey, Utah residents generally indicated they’re better off than a year ago, but aren’t so sure about the country’s economic future. For the first time in four years, Utah ns have indicated they’re less confident in the economy than most Americans.

Consumer sentiment — which measures attitudes, feelings, values, motivations and behaviors of people within a particular market — fell in Utah by about two points between February and March, but rose nationally during that same time, according to a Beehive State residents generally indicated they’re better off than a year ago, but don’t feel confident about the country’s economic future. Utah’s consumer sentiment decreased by 2.9% — from an index score of 80.3 in February to 78 in March, according to a survey Gardner conducts monthl

Utah Residents Consumer Sentiment Economy Confidence Survey

