The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

Rising, a two-year starter who has led Utah to the last two Pac-12 titles, detailed the extent of his injury during a spot on ESPN 700 in Salt Lake City. “I wasn’t really expecting to do this, but I just want to let everybody know I didn’t just tear my ACL,” Rising told ESPN 700. “I tore my meniscus, MPFL, and MCL. It was a big surgery and it’s not an easy comeback. I’ve been working my tail off.”at Oregon State. Using Bryson Barnes and Nate Johnson at quarterback, Utah’s offense has been the worst in the Pac-12 at 4.

“I’m grinding and doing everything I possibly can, and even the fact I’m going out there and practicing, I’m ahead of schedule,” Rising told ESPN 700. “I’m trying to make sure I can be out there because nobody wants to be out there on the field grinding with those guys more than me, but at the end of the day, it’s my body. headtopics.com

Rising is being treated by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, an orthopedic surgeon and the team doctor for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Rams.

Read more:

AP »

Utah QB Cam Rising reveals severity of his knee injury: 'It's not an easy comeback'For the first time, Utah quarterback Cam Rising revealed the severity of the knee injury he suffered during last year's Rose Bowl.

Taylorsville man shot and killed by policeThe Salt Lake Tribune breaking news in Utah, Salt Lake City and the surrounding area.

‘Behind the Headlines’: Wary OB-GYNs; a failed affordable housing project; and an LDS conference recapThe Salt Lake Tribune breaking news in Utah, Salt Lake City and the surrounding area.

Man who shot at officer during West Valley City traffic stop pleads guilty to felony chargesThe Salt Lake Tribune breaking news in Utah, Salt Lake City and the surrounding area.

In Utah’s construction boom, solar jobs are leading outThe Salt Lake Tribune breaking news in Utah, Salt Lake City and the surrounding area.

Park City fires up EngineHouse, its largest affordable housing project to dateThe Salt Lake Tribune breaking news in Utah, Salt Lake City and the surrounding area.