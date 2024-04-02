Utah Mommy Vlogger Pleads Guilty to Child Abuse Charges

Utah mommy vlogger Ruby Franke was once best known for her now-defunct YouTube channel, 8Passengers, on which she documented family life with her husband and their six children. Then, into four counts of aggravated child abuse.

News of Franke’s guilty plea came roughly three months after she and her business partner, Jodi Hildebrandt, were arrested and slapped with a suite of charges after Franke’s malnourished 12-year-old sonfrom a window of Hildebrandt’s home and showed up at a neighbor’s door asking for food and water. The neighbor called police, who, in their affidavit, later described the boy as emaciated. He allegedly had open wounds on his body and duct-tape wounds around his ankles and wrists. Investigators also found Franke’s 10-year-old daughter in Hildebrandt’s home, similarly malnourishe

