Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson Named Vice Chairwoman of Republican Lieutenant Governors Association

Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson has been named vice chairwoman of the Republican Lieutenant Governors Association, the organization announced last week. The association is part of the Republican State Leadership Committee and works to help Republicans get elected to lieutenant governor positions across the country.

