Utah Jazz take developmental track with rookies Taylor Hendricks and Brice Sensabaugh

been a part of the Jazz’s initial rotation. In the case of Hendricks, it seems clear the Jazz’s coaching staff believes he’s not ready to contribute at an NBA level just yet. Frankly, the evidence we, the public have, says the coaching staff is probably right. While Hendricks has only played a combined 61 minutes in a Jazz uniform so far across five preseason games and one blowout regular season game,looked out of his depth in that time. Hendricks struggled to find his place in the Jazz’s defense, didn’t always run hard in transition, and didn’t score efficiently when he did have the ball.

This is not ideal — over the aggregate, players who can contribute right away have better outcomes in their NBA careers. (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (8) during NBA basketball in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.There are numerous examples of players who didn’t play much at all as rookies who became very good players. Dejounte Murray hardly played as a rookie and eventually became an All-Star with the Spurs. Gerald Wallace did with Charlotte, too. Michael Redd is another example, with the Bucks.

So given that the Jazz believe Hendricks and Sensabaugh aren’t ready for NBA action, they’ve made a decision: They’re giving them practice time with the G-League Salt Lake City Stars. Right now, it’s that team’s training camp portion of the season; their first games aren’t until Nov. 11. Neither Hendricks nor Sensabaugh traveled with the Jazz on their recent weekend trip to Phoenix and Denver, instead staying home in Salt Lake City to attend the training camp.

