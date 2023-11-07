Utah Jazz Coach Will Hardy Faces Challenges in Second Year

The second-year Utah Jazz coach, Will Hardy, is facing numerous challenges as the team struggles with a 2-6 start. Despite his experience working with Gregg Popovich and Team USA basketball, Hardy acknowledges that nothing compares to being a first-time NBA head coach. He has been open about sharing his coaching philosophy and plans to use his emotional intelligence to manage relationships with various individuals involved with the team.

