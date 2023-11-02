Utah Jazz beat the winless, Morant-less Grizzlies

The Jazz (2-3) scored on their final eight possessions of the first quarter and shot 15 of 20 from the field and 8 of 10 from 3-point range to stake a 42-19 lead. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk (41) defended by Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) as the Utah Jazz host the Memphis Grizzlies, NBA basketball in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023.

Utah’s motion offense and crisp passing was one step ahead of the lagging Memphis defense while the Jazz employed a matchup zone at times that dared players to make 3s. Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) shoots as Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

United States Headlines Read more: SLTRIB »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

KSLCOM: Jazz have a get-right game with blowout of woeful GrizzliesThe Jazz (2-3) made easy work of the visiting Grizzlies (0-5), cruising to an easy win Wednesday at the Delta Center.

Source: KSLcom | Read more ⮕

AP: Sexton and Jazz shoot past the winless Grizzlies, 133-109Collin Sexton scored 23 points and Lauri Markkanen tallied 19 points and 11 rebounds to power the Utah Jazz to a 133-109 win over the reeling Memphis Grizzlies. The Jazz scored on their final eight possessions of the first quarter and shot 15 of 20 from the field and 8 of 10 from 3-point range to stake a 42-19 lead.

Source: AP | Read more ⮕

SLTRIB: Utah Jazz coach Will Hardy sees more positive than negative in loss to Denver NuggetsUtah Jazz coach Will Hardy saw more positive than negative in Monday's loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Source: sltrib | Read more ⮕

SLTRIB: Utah Jazz, NBA get colorful with courts for In-Season TournamentThe NBA is getting colorful with courts for In-Season Tournament. The league is drawing on the teams’ City Edition jerseys for inspiration, The Athletic writes.

Source: sltrib | Read more ⮕

KSLCOM: The Utah Checkdown podcast: Recapping a Utah game that didn't existUtah's 18-game winning streak at Rice-Eccles Stadium has come to an end after Oregon showed no mercy and handily beat the home team.

Source: KSLcom | Read more ⮕

NBCDFW: Luka Doncic's posts 58th career triple-double, powers Mavericks past GrizzliesLuka Doncic had 35 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists and Derrick Jones Jr. added 22 points as the Dallas Mavericks remained undefeated with a 125-110 victory…

Source: NBCDFW | Read more ⮕