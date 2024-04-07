Utah Family Grieves After Missing Man Found Dead

A Utah family is grieving after officials identified a dead man found in Garden City as 27-year-old Tristen White . White was first reported missing on Jan. 28, 2024, and officials reported finding his body on April 2. “We were hoping, and as the days went by, I hoped and hoped," said Ana White, Tristen’s stepmother. “I keep going back to that moment," Ana said. "That last hug could love him so much. And I miss him so much.

" “He was a very free-spirited person but always went with the flow," said Cecila White, Tristen's sister. His sisters recalled the last time they saw Tristen during Christmas, not knowing that would be one of the last interactions. According to the La Verkin City Police Department, Tristen’s last known location was at the Firehouse Pizza in Garden City. His family said that even though he was last spotted there, they didn't get the location of his phone to conduct a radius from where it last pinged

Utah Family Grieving Missing Man Dead Garden City Tristen White

