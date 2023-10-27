Utah doctor urges caution: As heaters turn on, carbon monoxide risk rises

<p>MURRAY — As cold weather arrives in Utah and people are using furnaces and heaters, doctors are advising people to be aware of the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning.

</p><p>Weaver said physicians treat &quot;far too many&quot; patients for the potentially fatal malady all year — an average of 50 patients are brought to or seek care at&

Read more:

KSLcom »

'Utahns were vigilant': How Utah's 2023 wildfire season became a smashing successUtah's record snowpack prompted major wildfire concerns this summer, but firefighters say two key factors helped quell those worries. Read more ⮕

The Utah Checkdown podcast: Talking Utah-Oregon matchup with John CanzanoEverything still remains on the table for Utah as it returns home to Rice-Eccles Stadium to take on eighth-ranked Oregon in another entertaining matchup. Read more ⮕

2 Utahns killed in small plane crash in CaliforniaTwo Utahns were killed last Friday in a small airplane crash in California. Read more ⮕

Four Utahns charged with kidnapping Arizona man, leaving him in New MexicoA federal grand jury returned an indictment Wednesday charging four Utah residents with kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping. Read more ⮕

Mike Lindell Insists MyPillow Is Not Going Out of BusinessLindell said that his supporters are still buying MyPillow products. Read more ⮕

Week 9 college football preview: Why Utah is the nation’s most compelling teamUtah, the two-time defending Pac-12 champions, has a critical matchup against Oregon on Saturday. Read more ⮕