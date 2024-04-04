Utah Coach Condemns Racist Incidents at NCAA Tournament Hotel

Utah coach Lynne Roberts condemns the series of racist incidents directed toward her team members and staff after arriving at their NCAA tournament hotel in Idaho . (2:06)when it was near its Idaho hotel while in town last month for the NCAA tournament say they've found an audio recording in which the use of a racial slur was clearly audible.

The Coeur d'Alene Police Department said in a Wednesday post on Facebook that it is working to determine the 'context and conduct' associated with the slur's use to determine whether there was a violation of law. Police said that they are still reviewing evidence from the March 21 incidents but that it appears as if a racial slur was used more than once. Police said that they've collected about 35 hours of video from businesses in the area and that video and audio corroborate what members of the basketball program reported. Police said detectives are working to locate any additional evidence and get information on suspects

