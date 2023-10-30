Utah A.G. Sean Reyes and Tim Ballard: A timeline of their decadelong relationship

The GOP officeholder’s ties with the founder of Operation Underground Railroad have led legislators to consider how the state’s top law enforcement officer is chosen.

The decadelong relationship between Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes and anti-child-trafficking advocate Tim Ballard is under scrutiny as the accusations of sexual misconduct and questionable business practices stack up against the embattled founder of Operation Underground Railroad.

The Salt Lake Tribune — using public records, news reports and a trove of social media posts — has assembled, and will continue to update, a timeline that shows the evolution of the relationship between Reyes and Ballard.Operation Underground Railroad is incorporated in Utah. Ballard’s sister, brother-in-law and two other men are listed on the incorporation documents.Reyes says Ballard stopped working with the attorney general’s office to start OUR. headtopics.com

(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Attorney General Sean Reyes at Operation Underground Railroad's "Share Our Light" gala in Salt Lake City, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. Reyes was honored for his contribution to anti-trafficking.Sometime in 2017 •

. It also reports that 97 child sexual exploitation investigations were initiated, 102 more CyberTipline referrals were able to be investigated, four more ICAC law enforcement trainings were provided, and seven additional ICAC officers were sent to training., Reyes references Ballard, saying, “Similarly, Tim Ballard, Operation Underground Railroad, and other modern-day abolitionists risk their lives to save innocent children from sex trafficking worldwide. headtopics.com

