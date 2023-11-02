UT School of Public Health: Designed specifically for South Texas

These future public health professionals will innovate community solutions to help people such as Leo, who with his wife, Margie, receives daily meals delivered by volunteers. Leo, who has a double-leg amputation as a result of type 2 diabetes, comes to the door in his wheelchair and is always happy to see the volunteers and chat with them for a moment.
Master of Public Health-trained professionals will be thoroughly equipped to examine high-priority, evidence-based interventions that, with everyone working together, will have a major impact on public health program needs in South Texas. Public health professionals work to form partnerships and coalitions with public- and private-sector organizations to help solve health challenges and bring about changes needed to improve public health and well-being in the local and regional communities.
Providing high-quality, professional education opportunities in a rapidly growing job market that includes hands-on experiences with local and regional employers across South Texas. San Antonio is a “majority-minority” city that, with its large and growing Hispanic population, reflects the demographic future of the nation. Many areas of the city and South Texas are identified as Health Professional Shortage Areas by the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration.
