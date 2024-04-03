USWNT veteran reflects on representing the country at the Olympics

Since winning gold in four out of five competitions from 1996 to 2012, the USWNT did not medal in 2016 before claiming just aBut, while winning a medal is part of the Olympics equation, just being able to represent your country is something USWNT veteran "My family was always very patriotic," Klingenberg said in an interview with NBCUniversal Local."We truly won and lost with the Olympians.

We would pick our favorite one and then we would watch Michelle Kwan back when she was figure skating in the Olympics and, like, ride or die with her."Klingenberg played on the 2016 USWNT team that didn't medal for the first time in the sport in the country's history. But, while Klingenberg acknowledged the letdown that year, she said over time she became grateful for the memories the experience provided. "For me, it was always about representing something bigger than yourself," Klingenberg said."In Rio in 2016, at the time, it was a huge disappointmen

Megan Rapinoe reflects on her journey with the USWNT ahead of the 2024 Olympics

The United States women's national team will play Mexico at Red Bull Arena on July 13 in the Americans' penultimate match before departing for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, U.S. Soccer announced on Friday.

