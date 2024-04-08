USWNT Player Korbin Albert Booed in First Game Appearance Since Controversial Video

U.S. Women’s National Team ( USWNT ) soccer player Korbin Albert was booed Saturday in her first game appearance since she drew criticism for posting a video of a teen who stopped believing he was trans after finding God. Albert was subbed into the game during the 78th minute of the USWNT ’s SheBelievesCup game against Japan at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. After the PA announcer said her name, some boos can be heard coming from the crowd.
The booing was fleeting as Albert was substituted during a free kick, which turned into a shot on goal, and fans quickly had their attention brought back to game action. The backlash against Albert became intense after LGBT activist and former USWNT member Megan Rapinoe criticized Albert for posting the detransition video. “For people who want to hide behind ‘my beliefs’ I would just ask one question, are you making any type of space safer, more inclusive, more whole, any semblance of better, bringing the best out of anyone?” Rapinoeon Instagram. “Because if you aren’t all, you believe in his hate. And kids are literally killing themselves because of this hate. Wake, TF up!” Korbin Albert #15 of the United States stands for her national anthem before the Group A – 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup match between the United States and Dominican Republic at Dignity Health Sports Park on February 20, 2024, in Carson, Californi
