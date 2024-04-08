USWNT Player Korbin Albert Booed in First Game Appearance Since Controversial Video

U.S. Women’s National Team ( USWNT ) soccer player Korbin Albert was booed Saturday in her first game appearance since she drew criticism for posting a video of a teen who stopped believing he was trans after finding God. Albert was subbed into the game during the 78th minute of the USWNT ’s SheBelievesCup game against Japan at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. After the PA announcer said her name, some boos can be heard coming from the crowd.

The booing was fleeting as Albert was substituted during a free kick, which turned into a shot on goal, and fans quickly had their attention brought back to game action. The backlash against Albert became intense after LGBT activist and former USWNT member Megan Rapinoe criticized Albert for posting the detransition video. “For people who want to hide behind ‘my beliefs’ I would just ask one question, are you making any type of space safer, more inclusive, more whole, any semblance of better, bringing the best out of anyone?” Rapinoeon Instagram. “Because if you aren’t all, you believe in his hate. And kids are literally killing themselves because of this hate. Wake, TF up!” Korbin Albert #15 of the United States stands for her national anthem before the Group A – 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup match between the United States and Dominican Republic at Dignity Health Sports Park on February 20, 2024, in Carson, Californi

USWNT Korbin Albert Soccer Game Appearance Controversy Video Detransition Shebelievescup Japan

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WATCH: USWNT’s Korbin Albert Booed During Game After Posting Detransition VideoSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

USWNT's Korbin Albert hears boos during SheBelieves Cup match after social media controversyKorbin Albert of the U.S. women's national soccer team was booed when she entered a game against Japan Saturday in an apparent response to her social media posts.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Alex Morgan, Lindsey Horan address anti-LGBTQIA+ posts shared by USWNT teammate Korbin AlbertIn a statement on Wednesday, U.S. stars Lindsey Horan and Alex Morgan expressed disappointment over the social media activity of teammate Korbin Albert.

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »

USWNT's Korbin Albert apologizes after Megan Rapinoe decries 'hate'Albert reportedly reposted anti-LGBTQ content and liked a post mocking Rapinoe's injury in her final match.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

USWNT's Korbin Albert apologizes for 'insensitive' social media postsKorbin Albert has issued an apologize via social media after past anti-LGBTQ+ content she liked and reposted resurfaced.

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »

USWNT’s Korbin Albert apologizes for anti-LGBTQ+ social media activityUSWNT rising star Korbin Albert said she was sorry for social media posts that drew the ire of retired standout Megan Rapinoe.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »