USWNT Defeats Japan in SheBelieves Cup Semifinal

The United States women's national team beat Japan 2-1 in the SheBelieves Cup semifinal on Saturday afternoon. With the win, the USWNT will advance to Tuesday's final against Canada . Kiko Seike scored for Japan in the first 30 seconds, giving U.

S. Soccer fans some déjà vu after a similar thing happened to the men's side in the recent Nations League semifinal against Jamaica. Naomi Girma left the game with an injury and did not return.

USWNT Japan Shebelieves Cup Semifinal Victory Canada Kiko Seike Naomi Girma Injury

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

