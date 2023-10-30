Usually $450, this KitchenAid stand mixer can be yours for $250 today

There’s no better way to celebrate early Black Friday deals than by getting something that will help you make the meals you eat on the day before official Black Friday deals begin. Today, that means getting the KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer. It’s available — in four colors, no less — for just $250 over at Best Buy. That’s $200 down from the usual $450, which makes this deal stand out as one of the best on smart kitchen appliances for the season.

Why you should buy the KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer The KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer is an 11-speed mixer, designed to do way more than just mix. Kneading up to 7 pounds of dough for your holiday bread, mashing 6 pounds of potatoes, shredding chicken for whatever meal requires it, and beating eggs for the morning-after breakfast make it a sure hit for your holiday celebrations.

Speaking of diverse options, the KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer comes in four colors so you can celebrate the functionality with something that suits your kitchen’s aesthetic. While the ink blue, contour silver, and empire red are all quite shiny, for instance, there’s also a matte black for an understated look. In any event, the 16.5 inch tall mixer will stand proud on your countertop, showing that you mean serious business. headtopics.com

Related To get the KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer for just $250, which is $200 under its standard $450 price tag, just tap the button below. It’s a great way to get your holiday cooking plans started. Oh, and it is a pretty risk-free deal, too, since it qualifies for holiday returns. That means if you encounter any problems (or find a better deal) between now and early January, you still qualify for a return.

