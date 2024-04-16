USS Boxer Returns to San Diego for Repairs Just 10 Days into Deployment

Just 10 Days into its deployment, USS Boxer returned to San Diego for repairs. KPBS Military Reporter Andrew Dyer says it’s the latest in a series of mechanical setbacks that have delayed the ship for years.Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti made the announcement days before one of those ships — the San Diego -based USS Boxer — was forced to return to San Diego for repairs just 10 days into a deployment to the western Pacific.
Maintenance on Navy surface ships has been an issue for years, said Brad Martin, a retired Navy captain who once led an amphibious squadron."I think it is absolutely fair to say that the Navy has not historically done a good job managing the surface ship maintenance requirement," said Martin, now a senior policy researcher at the Rand Corporation.The Boxer began a $200 million overhaul in 2020 that would allow the ship to operate with the newest Marine Corps fighter, the F-35B.
The ship went to sea briefly in June 2022 but a major engine component that had been overhauled failed, a Navy investigation found. Then, the replacement parts failed. The ship was furthered delayed after two more incidents an investigation said were due to crew complacency, poor training and a toxic command environment."This type of thing is more common than it ought to be and it is something that the Navy is going to have to deal with, especially given that a lot of the ships are getting old," Martin said."As they get old, they are harder to maintain.
USS Boxer San Diego Repairs Deployment Mechanical Setbacks
