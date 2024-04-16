USS Boxer Returns to San Diego for Repairs Just 10 Days into Deployment

Just 10 Days into its deployment, USS Boxer returned to San Diego for repairs. KPBS Military Reporter Andrew Dyer says it’s the latest in a series of mechanical setbacks that have delayed the ship for years.Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti made the announcement days before one of those ships — the San Diego -based USS Boxer — was forced to return to San Diego for repairs just 10 days into a deployment to the western Pacific.

Maintenance on Navy surface ships has been an issue for years, said Brad Martin, a retired Navy captain who once led an amphibious squadron."I think it is absolutely fair to say that the Navy has not historically done a good job managing the surface ship maintenance requirement," said Martin, now a senior policy researcher at the Rand Corporation.The Boxer began a $200 million overhaul in 2020 that would allow the ship to operate with the newest Marine Corps fighter, the F-35B.

The ship went to sea briefly in June 2022 but a major engine component that had been overhauled failed, a Navy investigation found. Then, the replacement parts failed. The ship was furthered delayed after two more incidents an investigation said were due to crew complacency, poor training and a toxic command environment."This type of thing is more common than it ought to be and it is something that the Navy is going to have to deal with, especially given that a lot of the ships are getting old," Martin said."As they get old, they are harder to maintain.

USS Boxer San Diego Repairs Deployment Mechanical Setbacks

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KPBSnews / 🏆 240. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trouble-plagued amphibious assault ship USS Boxer finally leaves San Diego for the Indo-PacificThe 'mini-carrier' had experienced a series of costly mechanical problems that Navy investigators say could have been avoided

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

KEN KRAMER’S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: Whatever happened to the Ferryboat San Diego?Thursday, April 4, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App + Encores Sunday, April 7 at 4 p.m. on KPBS TV and Monday, April 8 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2. Whatever happened to the Ferryboat San Diego? And we remember a barn that was so much more than just a barn to people living in one North County community. Guess The Year! and much more.

Source: KPBSnews - 🏆 240. / 63 Read more »

San Diego Police: Burglaries in North San Diego neighborhoods nearly doubleLaura Acevedo joined the 10News team in April 2017 as a reporter and multimedia journalist.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

San Diego fast-attack submarine USS Hampton pokes through the ice in the Arctic CircleThe sub's crew has been participating in drills that assess the Navy's ability to operate in the hostile environment

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

USS Boxer deployment delayed again, Navy says more repairs neededSan Diego-based amphibious assault ship USS Boxer is heading back to San Diego for repairs just 10 days after leaving for a long-delayed deployment to the western Pacific, the Navy said Thursday.

Source: KPBSnews - 🏆 240. / 63 Read more »

USS Boxer deploys for the first time since 2019The amphibious assault ship USS Boxer left San Diego April 1 for deployment with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit.

Source: KPBSnews - 🏆 240. / 63 Read more »