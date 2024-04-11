USPS Proposes Another Increase in Stamp Prices

The U.S. Postal Service is proposing another increase in stamp prices . The agency on Tuesday laid out a slew of price hikes it aims to implement in July, saying they would amount to roughly 7.8% increases across mailing services . Under the new prices put forward, USPS said it would charge 73 cents for a First-Class Mail Forever stamp, up 5 cents from the current 68 cents.

This would mark the most-recent increase since the USPS instituted a 2-cent increase on First-Class Mail Forever stamps and other changes in January. STAMP PRICES GOING UP THIS WEEKEND Metered 1-ounce letters and international letters would also see price increases if the proposal is approved, hitting 69 cents (up from 64 cents) and $1.65 (up from $1.55), respectively, the agency said. "The additional-ounce price for single-piece letters increases from 24 cents to 28 cents," USPS said. It did not raise that cost in January. The proposal would also make postcards 3 cents more expensive domestically and 10 cents more internationally. That would equate to 56 cents for a domestic postcard and $1.65 for an international one, according to the agency. USPS said the proposed increases "are needed to achieve the financial stability sought by the organization’s Delivering for America 10-year Plan" while "changes in the mailing and shipping marketplace continue." The price changes require sign-off from the Postal Regulatory Commission before they can be rolled out in mid-Jul

USPS Stamp Prices Increase Mailing Services First-Class Mail Forever Stamps Metered Letters International Letters Postcards

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOX4 / 🏆 289. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

USPS proposes raising stamp prices againThe U.S. Postal Service is proposing another increase in stamp prices.

Source: FOX29philly - 🏆 570. / 51 Read more »

'Ridiculous': USPS proposes raising the prices of 1st class stamps to 73 centsIf the U.S. Postal Service gets its way, the price of a first-class stamp will go up for the fourth time in a year.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

USPS proposes raising the prices of 1st class stamps to 73 cents'I don’t know how I’m going to afford 73 cents for one stamp,' a customer said.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

USPS is looking to increase the price of stamps — againThe U.S. Postal Service filed a notice with regulators on Tuesday to raise the price on First-Class “Forever.” If approved, the change will go into effect…

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

USPS Is Planning One of Its Biggest-Ever Price Hikes for JulyDigital destination for sophisticated men & women. Live your best life with expert tips and news on health, food, sex, relationships, fashion and lifestyle.

Source: BestLifeOnline - 🏆 533. / 51 Read more »