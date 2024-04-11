USPS Proposes Another Increase in Stamp Prices

The U.S. Postal Service is proposing another increase in stamp prices . The agency on Tuesday laid out a slew of price hikes it aims to implement in July, saying they would amount to roughly 7.8% increases across mailing services . Under the new prices put forward, USPS said it would charge 73 cents for a First-Class Mail Forever stamp, up 5 cents from the current 68 cents.
This would mark the most-recent increase since the USPS instituted a 2-cent increase on First-Class Mail Forever stamps and other changes in January. STAMP PRICES GOING UP THIS WEEKEND Metered 1-ounce letters and international letters would also see price increases if the proposal is approved, hitting 69 cents (up from 64 cents) and $1.65 (up from $1.55), respectively, the agency said. "The additional-ounce price for single-piece letters increases from 24 cents to 28 cents," USPS said. It did not raise that cost in January. The proposal would also make postcards 3 cents more expensive domestically and 10 cents more internationally. That would equate to 56 cents for a domestic postcard and $1.65 for an international one, according to the agency. USPS said the proposed increases "are needed to achieve the financial stability sought by the organization’s Delivering for America 10-year Plan" while "changes in the mailing and shipping marketplace continue." The price changes require sign-off from the Postal Regulatory Commission before they can be rolled out in mid-Jul
