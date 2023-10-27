Usher for Texas Rangers helped design Globe Life Field

“I was starting as a grad student here at UT Arlington, pursuing my masters of architecture,” Aguirre said. “As a way to pay for school. I actually got a job here at the stadium across the street at Globe Life Park as an usher.”“I absolutely love it. I'm in my 11th season,” Aguirre said. “It all comes together every time, every game night, and getting to see the faces on these fans as well. Just enjoying it, you know. It's what you work for, what you live for.

Shortly after graduating from UT Arlington’s School of Architecture, Aguirre was hired as a full-time architectural designer for the firm HKS. HKS is the firm behind modern stadiums, including Globe Life Field, AT&T, and SoFi.

“I was able to be on the project team for Globe Life Field, which was surreal because it was the first project right out of school,” Aguirre said. “One of the most memorable moments that I had while the project was being built was actually bringing my family here, my in-laws, and my husband on a hardhat tour.” headtopics.com

Aguirre said her career feels surreal as her love for architecture began as a child while visiting her family in El Salvador. “Every time we would go visit our family there, I would notice floor plans or drawings and models that my aunt had in her room," Aguirre said."At ten years old, she enlightened me about the career in architecture. And so, from then on, I knew that's what I wanted to do. I wanted to be just like her and become an architect myself.

Her two passions of architecture and baseball collided, allowing her to advocate for more break rooms for her stadium co-workers. “So, one of the spaces is an additional break room. There is one on the main concourse, one on the suite level,” Aguirre said. headtopics.com

Globe Life Park, Aguirre said, only had one break area for stadium employees. However, the distances made it hard for employees to make the most out of their break during game day shifts.

Read more:

NBCDFW »

How to get to Globe Life Field to watch the Texas Rangers in the World SeriesHere's how to get to Globe Life Field to watch the Texas Rangers play in the World Series. There's no mass transit in Arlington, so driving is your best... Read more ⮕

World Series: Texas Rangers selling a $250 meal at Globe Life FieldThe Texas Rangers announced a few crazy food items they will be selling during the World Series showdown against the Arizona Diamondbacks. (HINT: It's not what is in the picture) Read more ⮕

PHOTOS: North Texas NICU babies show support for Texas RangersNICU babies Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth showed their Rangers spirit before Friday night's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Read more ⮕

Globe Life Field roof closed for World Series opener between Texas and ArizonaThe Globe Life Field roof will be closed for Game 1 of the World Series between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks. For the neutral-site 2020 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays, the Globe Life roof was open for Games 1, 2 and 4, and closed for Games 3, 5 and 6. Read more ⮕

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Texas Rangers - October 28, 2023World Series starts in Globe Life Field as Rangers (Eovaldi) host Diamondbacks (Gallen) Read more ⮕

No one expected a World Series with the Texas Rangers and Arizona DiamondbacksDavid K. Li is a senior breaking news reporter for NBC News Digital. Read more ⮕