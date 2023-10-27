Usher for Texas Rangers helped design Globe Life Field

“I was starting as a grad student here at UT Arlington, pursuing my masters of architecture,” Aguirre said. “As a way to pay for school. I actually got a job here at the stadium across the street at Globe Life Park as an usher.”“I absolutely love it. I'm in my 11th season,” Aguirre said. “It all comes together every time, every game night, and getting to see the faces on these fans as well. Just enjoying it, you know. It's what you work for, what you live for.
Shortly after graduating from UT Arlington’s School of Architecture, Aguirre was hired as a full-time architectural designer for the firm HKS. HKS is the firm behind modern stadiums, including Globe Life Field, AT&T, and SoFi.
“I was able to be on the project team for Globe Life Field, which was surreal because it was the first project right out of school,” Aguirre said. “One of the most memorable moments that I had while the project was being built was actually bringing my family here, my in-laws, and my husband on a hardhat tour.” headtopics.com
Aguirre said her career feels surreal as her love for architecture began as a child while visiting her family in El Salvador. “Every time we would go visit our family there, I would notice floor plans or drawings and models that my aunt had in her room," Aguirre said."At ten years old, she enlightened me about the career in architecture. And so, from then on, I knew that's what I wanted to do. I wanted to be just like her and become an architect myself.
Her two passions of architecture and baseball collided, allowing her to advocate for more break rooms for her stadium co-workers. “So, one of the spaces is an additional break room. There is one on the main concourse, one on the suite level,” Aguirre said. headtopics.com
Globe Life Park, Aguirre said, only had one break area for stadium employees. However, the distances made it hard for employees to make the most out of their break during game day shifts.