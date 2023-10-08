User’s manual to the effort by some GOPers to return McCarthy to the Speakership

Could the former House Speaker be the future House Speaker?Watch to see an effort this week by some allies of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to draft him for the Speakership again. Fox is told it’s likely a challenge for either House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) or Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) to secure the votes to become Speaker. At least quickly.

McCarthy could return as Minority Leader if Republicans lose the House. The threshold to win the leadership role in the conference is a lot easier than the Speakership on the floor. So that could work to McCarthy’s favor. Rank and file Republicans are torn over Scalise and Jordan. Some linked to McCarthy believe Scalise has tried to undercut the former Speaker during his time in office.

