Used vehicle prices drop, making them more appealing for shoppers

The past few years have been rough for used-vehicle buyers due to higher prices, less inventory and rising interest rates. Compared to what people normally expect to pay from buying used, it’s fair to say the market has been discouraging. But there seems to be at least a dim light at the end of the tunnel according to Edmunds’ latest Used Vehicle Report. It found the average transaction price for a used vehicle was $28,935 in the third quarter.

While that’s still way above the average of $20,085 from about five years ago, it has dropped from last year’s record high. In addition, new vehicle prices continue to rise, making used vehicles more appealing for shoppers on a smaller budget. Broadly, the difference in average price between new and used is back to how it was in 2019

