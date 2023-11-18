Used Porsche Taycans Offer Bargains Compared to New Models

As Porsche's bold foray into the EV world, the Taycan is a well-built high-performance sedan that just happens to be electric. In fact, the Taycan is unabashed in its electric status—so much so that the highest-end models feature the 'Turbo' moniker inscribed across the rear trunk. Its driving experience, build quality, and range (we'll get to that later) are top-notch, but there's an issue: new, it costs a small ransom when new.

But there's a strategy to get around that $91,000 entry-level price, and that's buying one used. Assuming the perspective of a prospective used car buyer, Porsche Taycans have become bargains, relatively speaking. While new Taycan buyers might go overboard in the buffet of options, these additional features don't necessarily translate to proportionately higher used prices. For instance, a 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo with 18,100 miles sold on Cars And Bids last month. Despite having an original MSRP of $191,900, the next owner picked it up for $100,000—47.8% depreciation in just over three years of ownershi





