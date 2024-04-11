Used Car Prices Starting to Cool as Demand Eases

With each passing year since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s looking better and better to buy a used car . Car prices spiked shortly after the 2020 pandemic forced plants to curb production of computer chips that are vital to auto manufacturing. As vehicle availability shrank, prices soared. By 2021, some dealers had no new cars at all in stock. Many frustrated buyers turned instead to the used market.

The resulting surge in demand for used cars caused those prices to surge, too, elbowing many people out of the auto market entirely. But experts say prices are starting to cool. "Buying a used car today is better than it has been in nearly four years," Ivan Drury, director of Insights at Edmunds, told FOX Television Stations. "We're not back to when it's like a $5,000 car or a $10,000 used car is readily available. That's definitely not the case today. But we're also not at the point in which used cars were essentially selling for the same price as new cars" The average price of a used vehicle — $27,297 as of January — is down 3% from a year ago and 12% below the peak of $31,095 in April 2022. Analysts expect used auto prices to fall further before rising slightly once the peak buying season resumes in the spring. "Every month is getting better than the month before," Drury continue

Used Car Car Prices Demand Auto Market Pandemic

