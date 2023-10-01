USD unlikely to soften by more than 0.5% despite US shutdown averted

How will markets react?

Given the shutdown was almost universally expected to happen, and have only minimal impacts on any data, we would expect only limited initial reactions on Monday. We would expect 10Y Treasury yields to move 3-5 bps higher due to decreased uncertainty and the USD to weaken by around 0.3%.

EUR/USD is consolidating in a narrow range below 1.0600 in early Europe on Monday. The pair keeps its calm amid a steady US Dollar, higher US Treasury bond yields and a cautious mood. US ISM PMI and Powell's speech in focus.

In a surprise turn of events, Congress managed to avert a US government shutdown by passing a 45-day Continuing Resolution that shifts the funding deadline to November 17.

The status quo remains biased for rates and the USD higher until data weakens and investors get comfortable taking on duration risk. Beyond the knee-jerk relief, delaying the shutdown risks increasing the hawkish reaction to any upside data surprises.

