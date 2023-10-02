USD supported until US data starts to show more material signs of softening

Potential for USD bull exhaustion after 11 consecutive weeks of riseLast Friday's price action somewhat nullified the potential corrective pullback that markets were looking for. Nevertheless, we continue to keep in view the potential for USD bull exhaustion after 11 consecutive weeks of rise.

Gold/Silver Q4 Technical Forecast: Tide Remains Against XAU/USD & XAG/USDDevelopments on longer-term charts suggest that rally since late 2022 in gold and silver was corrective, and not the start of a new bull market. And now precious metals appear to be breaking lower. What is the outlook and the key levels to watch?

Bitcoin & Ethereum Jump: BTC/USD & ETH/USD Price ActionThe break above minor resistance in Bitcoin and Ethereum has reduced some of the immediate downside risks. Can cryptocurrencies sustain gains? What is the outlook and what are the key levels to watch?

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD moves below $1,850 on market caution, Fed Powell speech eyedGold price extends its losing streak that began on September 25, trading lower around $1,840 per troy ounce during the Asian session on Monday. China’

USD/CAD extends gains around 1.3580, US, Canada PMI data eyedUSD/CAD kicks off the week by continuing the gains in the second trading session. The spot price is bidding the quotes higher around 1.3580 during the

EUR/USD consolidates in a range just above mid-1.0500s, upside potential seems limitedThe EUR/USD pair kicks off the new week on a subdued note and oscillates in a narrow trading band, just above mid-1.0500s during the Asian session. Th

Same old story of rates potentially going higher for longer, relative US growth resilience and hawkish Fed are factors that continue to underpin support for the USD, until US data starts to show more material signs of softening.

Support at 106, 105.40 (21-DMA). If these levels break, the next support is at 104.10 (38.2% fibo retracement of Jul low to Sep high). Resistance at 106.90 (2023 high), 107.20 levels.

EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined below 1.0550 during the European trading hours on Monday. The pair is weighed by a buoyant US Dollar amid higher US Treasury bond yields and a cautious mood. US ISM PMI and Powell's speech eyed.

GBP/USD struggles below 1.2200, awaits central banks' speakers

GBP/USD turned south and retreated to the 1.2150 area after spending the Asian session in a tight range near 1.2200. The souring market mood, as reflected by declining US stock index futures, weighs on the pair as markets await US PMI data and comments from central bankers.Gold price turned south and dropped to its weakest level since early March below $1,840. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield turned positive on the day above 4.6% following Friday's correction, weighing on XAU/USD ahead of Fed Chairman Powell's speech.Week ahead: Fed speech and NFP likely to dictate crypto market moves this week

With the start of 2023’s fourth quarter, things are finally getting interesting in crypto. While the next 12 weeks are extremely important, let’s start by focusing on what to expect this week.ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: Worst for US factory activity could be over

The ISM will publish the United States September Manufacturing PMI today. The index is expected to have ticked modestly higher to 47.7 from its previous monthly reading of 47.6.