USD net long positions increased for the fifth consecutive week – Rabobank

Analysts at Rabobank assess the latest CFTC Commitment of Traders report: Data yet to signal significant weakness in US economy "USD net long positions increased for the fifth consecutive week. This was driven by an increase in long positions. The Fed recently announced a hawkish pause, and data has yet to signal significant weakness in the US economy.

The Bank of England did not raise rates during the September meeting, following softer-than-expected CPI inflation data." "JPY net short positions increased for the fourth consecutive week, driven by an increase in short positions, to a 3-year high.

