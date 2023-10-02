USD/MYR: Upward bias improves further

Our view for USD/MYR to trade in a range last week was incorrect. Instead of trading in arrange, USD/MYR rose to a high of 7.7060. Upward momentum is improving, and this week, USD/MYR is likely to rise further to 4.7150.A break of this level is not ruled out, but at this stage, it is premature to expect USD/MYR to rise to last year’s peak at 4.7470. Support is at 4.6820; if USD/MYR breaks below 4.6730, it would mean that it is not rising further.

A break of this level is not ruled out, but at this stage, it is premature to expect USD/MYR to rise to last year’s peak at 4.7470. Support is at 4.6820; if USD/MYR breaks below 4.6730, it would mean that it is not rising further. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress.

Read more:

FXStreetNews »

USD/MYR to end the year 4.55 as Ringgit will recover modestly in Q4The Malaysian Ringgit has been under increasing pressure over the past month. Economists at ANZ Bank analyze USD/MYR outlook. A meaningful turnaround

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Eyeing $31K After Breaking Bearish TrendBitcoin demonstrated significant upward momentum, but it remains to be seen whether it is sustainable

Meghan Markle needs to walk ‘fine line’ to avoid further controversy in potential memoir: expertMeghan Markle needs to do all she can to walk a “fine line” to avoid further controversy in a potential memoir she’s rumored to have in the works, according to a Hollywood expert.

How Mary Kay Letourneau Inspired Julianne Moore's 'May December': 'She Took It Further,' Says Director'May December' director Todd Haynes said at the New York Film Festival that Julianne Moore took the late Mary Kay Letourneau's speech patterns as a 'kick-off' point for creating her character's speaking voice and she 'took it further'

Toys R Us plans ambitious retail expansion: A return to air, land, and sea marketsToys R Us, once thought to be a retail relic of the past, is set for a remarkable resurgence in the United States.

Our view for USD/MYR to trade in a range last week was incorrect. Instead of trading in arrange, USD/MYR rose to a high of 7.7060. Upward momentum is improving, and this week, USD/MYR is likely to rise further to 4.7150.

A break of this level is not ruled out, but at this stage, it is premature to expect USD/MYR to rise to last year’s peak at 4.7470. Support is at 4.6820; if USD/MYR breaks below 4.6730, it would mean that it is not rising further. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.EUR/USD is in the red near 1.0550, having broken the Asian consolidation to the downside in the European session on Monday. The pair is weighed by a buoyant US Dollar amid higher US Treasury bond yields and a cautious mood. US ISM PMI and Powell's speech eyed.

GBP/USD struggles below 1.2200, awaits central banks' speakers

GBP/USD is trading below 1.2200, struggling to gain any meaningful traction in the European trading on Monday. The risk-on impulse is seen undermining the safe-haven USD and lending support to the major. US PMI, BoE and Fed speeches awaited. Gold price consolidates near multi-month low, awaits US ISM PMI and Fed Chair Powell’s speech

Gold price continues losing ground for the sixth straight day and drops to a near seven-month low. Bets for further policy tightening by the Fed turn out to be a key factor weighing on the “XAU/USD”.Week ahead: Fed speech and NFP likely to dictate crypto market moves this week

With the start of 2023’s fourth quarter, things are finally getting interesting in crypto. While the next 12 weeks are extremely important, let’s start by focusing on what to expect this week.ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: Worst for US factory activity could be over

The ISM will publish the United States September Manufacturing PMI today. The index is expected to have ticked modestly higher to 47.7 from its previous monthly reading of 47.6.