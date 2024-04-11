USD/MXN Trades with Positive Bias, But Lacks Follow-Through

The USD/MXN pair trades with a positive bias for the third consecutive day, but lacks follow-through. The technical setup suggests the possibility of fresh selling at higher levels. The USD is supported by reduced Fed rate cut expectations, which should limit the downside. Buyers are attracted to the USD/MXN pair, but there is a lack of bullish conviction and it remains below the weekly high . The 16.50-16.55 area is an important level for short-term traders , representing the 23.

6% Fibonacci retracement level. A sustained strength above this level could trigger a short-covering rally and push the pair towards the next resistance zone at 16.65-16.70. Technical indicators on the daily chart are still in negative territory, indicating that any upside might be seen as a selling opportunity. Bullish traders should exercise caution before confirming a bottom in the near term

