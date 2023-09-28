USD/MXN could head up and briefly trade above 18

Peso’s September correction continues. Economists at ING analyze USD/MXN outlook. Good Peso buying interest should USD/MXN trade over 18 High US inter High US interest rates are proving a headwind to emerging currencies worldwide – even to the mighty Mexican Peso.

In addition, the Peso this month is facing the unwind of Banxico's FX intervention book – a front-loaded exercise that we felt could weigh on the MXN this month and perhaps into October, too.

With the Dollar set to stay strong for the next few weeks, USD/MXN could head up to the 200-Day Moving Average at 17.85 or even briefly trade above 18. However, we like the Peso multi-quarter and expect good Peso buying interest should USD/MXN trade over 18.Feed news

