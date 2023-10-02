USD/MXN could extend its rise on a move beyond 17.85/18.00

USD/MXN staged the expected rebound after carving out higher trough near 17.00 in September. It has faced interim hurdle near 200-DMA and the trend line drawn since July 2022 at 17.85/18.00.A move beyond 17.85/18.00 could result in an extended up move towards 18.25 and 18.60, the 76.4% retracement from March.Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

A move beyond 17.85/18.00 could result in an extended up move towards 18.25 and 18.60, the 76.4% retracement from March.

USD/MXN staged the expected rebound after carving out higher trough near 17.00 in September. It has faced interim hurdle near 200-DMA and the trend line drawn since July 2022 at 17.85/18.00.

A large downside is not envisaged; recent pivot low at 17.00 is key support.

A move beyond 17.85/18.00 could result in an extended up move towards 18.25 and 18.60, the 76.4% retracement from March.Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

