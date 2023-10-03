USD/JPY: The risk-reward remains skewed to the downside

The risk-reward in USD/JPY remains skewed to the downside at this juncture although a break higher initially now seems more likely, which will then likely prompt the intervention being hinted at. Hence, the prospect of remaining above those levels for long time is low.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

The risk-reward in USD/JPY remains skewed to the downside at this juncture although a break higher initially now seems more likely, which will then likely prompt the intervention being hinted at. Hence, the prospect of remaining above those levels for long time is low.

A shift in BoJ policy also becomes more likely and we would expect strong resistance to Yen weakness at levels over 150.00.

