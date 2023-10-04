USD/JPY sticks to the range bound trade – UOB

mood, likely between 145.90 and 150.50. Key Quotes 24-hour view:Yesterday, we held the view that the outlook for USD is mixed, and it “could trade in a choppy manner between 148.00 and 149.90.” However, it traded in a relatively narrow range between 148.72 and 149.31 before closing little changed at 149.12 (+0.07%). The outlook remains mixed. Today, we expect USD to trade between 148.00 and 149.
mood, likely between 145.90 and 150.50. Key Quotes 24-hour view:Yesterday, we held the view that the outlook for USD is mixed, and it “could trade in a choppy manner between 148.00 and 149.90.” However, it traded in a relatively narrow range between 148.72 and 149.31 before closing little changed at 149.12 (+0.07%). The outlook remains mixed. Today, we expect USD to trade between 148.00 and 149.55. Next 1-3 weeks:There is not much to add to our update from yesterday (04 Oct, spot at 149.10). As highlighted, the sharp fluctuations two days ago have mudded the outlook. For the time being, USD could trade in a broad range of 145.90/150.50.
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Oct 20 when USD/JPY traded near 150.11.Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY in Calm Waters for Now but Bullish Breakout LoomsThis article focuses on USD/JPY’s near-term outlook, incorporating both fundamental and technical analyses. It also scrutinizes pivotal price levels that might function as resistance and support in the coming trading sessions.