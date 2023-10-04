USD/JPY sticks to the range bound trade – UOB

mood, likely between 145.90 and 150.50. Key Quotes 24-hour view:Yesterday, we held the view that the outlook for USD is mixed, and it “could trade in a choppy manner between 148.00 and 149.90.” However, it traded in a relatively narrow range between 148.72 and 149.31 before closing little changed at 149.12 (+0.07%). The outlook remains mixed. Today, we expect USD to trade between 148.00 and 149.

mood, likely between 145.90 and 150.50. Key Quotes 24-hour view:Yesterday, we held the view that the outlook for USD is mixed, and it “could trade in a choppy manner between 148.00 and 149.90.” However, it traded in a relatively narrow range between 148.72 and 149.31 before closing little changed at 149.12 (+0.07%). The outlook remains mixed. Today, we expect USD to trade between 148.00 and 149.55. Next 1-3 weeks:There is not much to add to our update from yesterday (04 Oct, spot at 149.10). As highlighted, the sharp fluctuations two days ago have mudded the outlook. For the time being, USD could trade in a broad range of 145.90/150.50.

Read more:

FXStreetNews »

USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Oct 20 when USD/JPY traded near 150.11.Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.

USD/JPY now seen within a range bound themeFurther consolidation is now likely in USD/JPY, argue Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang and Senior FX Strategist Peter Chia at UOB Group. Key Quotes 2

AUD/USD: Extra weakness likely below 0.6280In the opinion of Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang and Senior FX Strategist Peter Chia at UOB Group, AUD/USD risks further losses if it breaches 0.62

GBP/USD could see 1.2000 revisited in the near termMarkets Strategist Quek Ser Leang and Senior FX Strategist Peter Chia at UOB Group note GBP/USD could slip back to the 1.2000 region in the short-term

EUR/USD: Downward pressure alleviated above 1.0545 – UOBThe selling pressure in EUR/USD appears mitigated above 1.0545, note Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang and Senior FX Strategist Peter Chia at UOB Grou

Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY in Calm Waters for Now but Bullish Breakout LoomsThis article focuses on USD/JPY’s near-term outlook, incorporating both fundamental and technical analyses. It also scrutinizes pivotal price levels that might function as resistance and support in the coming trading sessions.