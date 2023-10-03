USD/JPY remains flat above the 149.00 mark, 10-year JGB yields reaches 0.8% for the first time since 2013

a low of 147.33 late Tuesday amid the rumors of Japan’s FX intervention.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice. EUR/USD remains on the defensive around 1.0470 amid a US Dollar upside consolidation. The pair's rebound appears capped by firmer US Treasury bond yields, in the face of hawkish Fed bets. Traders look to ECB Lagarde's speech and EU data ahead of the US ADP jobs report.

GBP/USD is consolidating in a narrow band below 1.2100 in the European morning on Wednesday. The extremely oversold RSI on the daily chart holds back bearish traders from placing fresh bets. However, the divergent Fed-BoE policy outlooks support prospects for an extension of the declining trend. headtopics.com

USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Oct 20 when USD/JPY traded near 150.11.Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.

USD/JPY could hold above 145 on a six-month viewUSD/JPY is trading at a marginal new high near 149.80. Economists at Rabobank analyze the pair’s outlook. Intervention a matter of when USD/JPY cross

USD/JPY now faces some consolidation in the near termUSD/JPY is now predicted to navigate the 148.50-150.50 range in the next few weeks, comment Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang and Senior FX Strategist

USD/JPY seeking 150.00 as US Dollar rises across the boardThe USD/JPY is pushing into its highest prices in eleven months, driving towards the 150.00 major handle as the US Dollar (USD) catches a broad-market

USD/JPY approaches 150.00 on high US bond yields, hawkish Fed boosting the US DollarThe US Dollar (USD) climbs against the Japanese Yen (JPY) late in the North American session, gaining 0.28%, though it remains shy of testing the 150.