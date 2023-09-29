USD/JPY rebounds amid cooling US inflation, eyeing the 150.00 mark

The US Dollar (USD) stages a recovery against the Japanese Yen (JPY) in the mid-North American session, reclaiming the 149.00 figure after dipping tow US Dollar regains strength against the Japanese Yen, as lower-than-expected US inflation data and a dovish Bank of Japan set the stage for potential further advances Data revealed from the United States (US) showed inflation is cooling, as...

US Dollar regains strength against the Japanese Yen, as lower-than-expected US inflation data and a dovish Bank of Japan set the stage for potential further advances Data revealed from the United States (US) showed inflation is cooling, as August´s Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE), the US Federal Reserve (Fed) preferred gauge for inflation, expanded by 3.9% YoY, below estimates of 4%. At the same time, headline inflation grew by 3.5% YoY as expected, above July’s 3.4%.Fed

officials had stressed that further tightening is needed, other policymakers are taking a cautious approach. Meanwhile, expectations for a rate hike in November lowered as shown by the CME FedWatch Tool,

Other data revealed the University of Michigan (UoM) showed that Consumer Sentiment for September's final reading deteriorated, while inflation expectations ticked up to 3.2% from 3.1% for one year. Americans see inflation at 2.8% on a five-year horizon, up from 2.7%. headtopics.

Read more:

FXStreetNews »

USD/JPY: Dollar rebound will likely mean a break above 150BoJ acts to stem 10yr JGB yield rise. The Yen initially weakened modestly but has since strengthened with the Dollar continuing to sell off more gener

USD/JPY: A move to 150 now appears on the horizonIn the view of Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang and Senior FX Strategist Peter Chia at UOB Group, USD/JPY now targets the key 150.00 region in the ne

USD/JPY struggles to recapture 150.00 as fears of BoJ’s intervention remain intactThe USD/JPY pair faced nominal sell-off while attempting to recapture the psychological resistance of 150.00 on Thursday. The asset corrects marginall

Asia Day Ahead: Gold at March 2023 low, USD/JPY Hovers Below Key 150.00 LevelA slight breather in the Treasury yields rally allowed Wall Street to turn in a positive session overnight, while VIX retraced for the second straight day.

USD/JPY holding onto 149.30 despite US Dollar retreatThe USD/JPY went sideways on Thursday ahead of Friday's inflation double-feature. The pair is off the week's peak near 149.70, and analyst bets of USD

Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Pauses after Breakout as FX Intervention Risks GrowUSD/JPY halts its advance, but clings to 11-month highs ahead of Friday's key U.S. personal consumption expenditures data that may set the tone for the U.S. dollar in the near term.

ards the 148.52 daily low during the Asian and European session. Nevertheless, bounced off the lows and hovers at around 149.40s, gaining 0.12%.

US Dollar regains strength against the Japanese Yen, as lower-than-expected US inflation data and a dovish Bank of Japan set the stage for potential further advances

Data revealed from the United States (US) showed inflation is cooling, as August´s Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE), the US Federal Reserve (Fed) preferred gauge for inflation, expanded by 3.9% YoY, below estimates of 4%. At the same time, headline inflation grew by 3.5% YoY as expected, above July’s 3.4%.Fed

officials had stressed that further tightening is needed, other policymakers are taking a cautious approach. Meanwhile, expectations for a rate hike in November lowered as shown by the CME FedWatch Tool,

Other data revealed the University of Michigan (UoM) showed that Consumer Sentiment for September's final reading deteriorated, while inflation expectations ticked up to 3.2% from 3.1% for one year. Americans see inflation at 2.8% on a five-year horizon, up from 2.7%.

On the Japanese front, intervention threats in the Forex markets continued, though contradicting what Japanese authorities said regarding that moves should be justified by fundamentals. Consequently, the dovish stance of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) suggests further JPY weakness is justified. This week,