USD/JPY rebounds amid cooling US inflation, eyeing the 150.00 mark

The US Dollar (USD) stages a recovery against the Japanese Yen (JPY) in the mid-North American session, reclaiming the 149.00 figure after dipping tow US Dollar regains strength against the Japanese Yen, as lower-than-expected US inflation data and a dovish Bank of Japan set the stage for potential further advances Data revealed from the United States (US) showed inflation is cooling, as...
US Dollar regains strength against the Japanese Yen, as lower-than-expected US inflation data and a dovish Bank of Japan set the stage for potential further advances Data revealed from the United States (US) showed inflation is cooling, as August´s Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE), the US Federal Reserve (Fed) preferred gauge for inflation, expanded by 3.9% YoY, below estimates of 4%. At the same time, headline inflation grew by 3.5% YoY as expected, above July’s 3.4%.Fed
officials had stressed that further tightening is needed, other policymakers are taking a cautious approach. Meanwhile, expectations for a rate hike in November lowered as shown by the CME FedWatch Tool,
Other data revealed the University of Michigan (UoM) showed that Consumer Sentiment for September's final reading deteriorated, while inflation expectations ticked up to 3.2% from 3.1% for one year. Americans see inflation at 2.8% on a five-year horizon, up from 2.7%. headtopics.
ards the 148.52 daily low during the Asian and European session. Nevertheless, bounced off the lows and hovers at around 149.40s, gaining 0.12%.
Other data revealed the University of Michigan (UoM) showed that Consumer Sentiment for September's final reading deteriorated, while inflation expectations ticked up to 3.2% from 3.1% for one year. Americans see inflation at 2.8% on a five-year horizon, up from 2.7%.
On the Japanese front, intervention threats in the Forex markets continued, though contradicting what Japanese authorities said regarding that moves should be justified by fundamentals. Consequently, the dovish stance of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) suggests further JPY weakness is justified. This week,