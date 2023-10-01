USD/JPY hits fresh 11-month highs around 149.70, focus on US PMI, Fed’s Powell speech

USD/JPY gains traction near 149.70 amid the USD demand.The US annual Core PCE Price Index grew 3.9% from 4.3% in July, in line with expectations.pair holds positive ground around 149.70 during the early Asian session on Monday. The pair trades at the highest level in 11 months after bouncing off the low of 148.52 following the release of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) Summary of Opinions.

The US annual Core PCE Price Index grew 3.9% from 4.3% in July, in line with expectations.pair holds positive ground around 149.70 during the early Asian session on Monday. The pair trades at the highest level in 11 months after bouncing off the low of 148.52 following the release of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) Summary of Opinions. Meanwhile,On Saturday, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said that there was "a distance to go" for BoJ before exiting its ultra-loose. Earlier Monday, BoJ Summary of Opinions at the Monetary Policy Meeting on September 21 and 22 stated that BOJ does not need to make additional tweaks to YCC as long-term rates moving fairly stably and said that the end to negative rate must be tied to success of achieving 2% inflation target. One board member added that given recent FX andshowed overall business conditions of the large manufacturing companies in Japan improved in the third quarter (Q3). The Japanese Tankan Large Manufacturing Index (Q3) came in at 9.

Read more:

FXStreetNews »

China's factory activity recovery slows in September - Caixin PMI By ReutersChina's factory activity recovery slows in September - Caixin PMI

China's services activity expands at slowest pace this yearChina's services activity expands at slowest pace this year - Caixin PMI

AUD/USD remains flat below 0.6450, eyes on US PMI ahead of RBA rate decisionThe AUD/USD pair trades sideways below the mid-0.6400s during the early Asian session on Monday. The Australian Dollar (AUD) sell-off pauses due to th

Asia-Pacific stocks mixed as China's factory activity expands for the first time in six monthsAsia-Pacific stocks open mixed after China's manufacturing PMI for bounces back to expansion territory.

Japan's factory activity extends declines in SeptemberJapan's factory activity extends declines in September - PMI

USD/JPY gains traction near 149.70 amid the USD demand.

BoJ Governor said that the central bank has a long way to go before exiting its ultra-loose monetary policy.

The US annual Core PCE Price Index grew 3.9% from 4.3% in July, in line with expectations.pair holds positive ground around 149.70 during the early Asian session on Monday. The pair trades at the highest level in 11 months after bouncing off the low of 148.52 following the release of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) Summary of Opinions. Meanwhile,On Saturday, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said that there was "a distance to go" for BoJ before exiting its ultra-loose. Earlier Monday, BoJ Summary of Opinions at the Monetary Policy Meeting on September 21 and 22 stated that BOJ does not need to make additional tweaks to YCC as long-term rates moving fairly stably and said that the end to negative rate must be tied to success of achieving 2% inflation target. One board member added that given recent FX andshowed overall business conditions of the large manufacturing companies in Japan improved in the third quarter (Q3). The Japanese Tankan Large Manufacturing Index (Q3) came in at 9.0 from the previous reading of 5.0, better than the expectation of 6.0.

Across the pond, Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of New York President John Williams said on Friday that the central bank is at or near peak for the federal funds rate while mentioning that the Fed will need a restrictive policy stance for some time to achieve goals. Traders will take cues from the Fed’s Chair Jerome Powell's speech later in the American session on Monday.reported on Friday that the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index climbed 3.5% YoY in August from the previous month of 3.4%, in line with the market estimation. The annual Core PCE Price Index grew 3.9% from 4.3% in July, meeting the expectation. On a monthly basis, the PCE Price Index and the CoreIn the absence of top-tier economic data released from the Japanese docket this week, the USD/JPY pair remains at the mercy of USD price dynamics. However, traders will be cautious about the potential FX intervention from Japanese authorities as the pair trades near the 150.00 mark. Also, the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for September will be due on Monday ahead of theInformation on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

AUD/USD attempts to continue the winning streak, RBA policy decision eyed

The Australian Dollar holds ground to continue the winning streak on the third successive day on Monday. The AUD/USD receives upward support, primarily supported by the Chinese upbeat PMI data released on the weekend. The pair extends gains, trading around 0.6430 during early Asian trading hours on Monday.EUR/USD consolidates in a range just above mid-1.0500s, upside potential seems limited

EUR/USD struggles for a firm direction and oscillates in a narrow band on Monday. The risk-on impulse undermines the safe-haven USD and lends support to the pair. Expectations that further ECB rate hikes may be off the table undermine the Euro.Gold extends its downside below $1,950 ahead of US PMI, Fed’s Powell speech

Gold price extends its downside and trades in negative territory for the sixth consecutive day during the early Asian trading hours on Monday. The renewed US Dollar (USD) demand exerts some selling pressure on USD-denominated XAU/USD price. DOT confirms trend reversal, eyes retest of $5 after reclaiming key hurdle

Polkadot price seems to be ending its downtrend after shedding 92.91% in the last two years from its all-time high of $55.09. In the last three days, DOT has inflated by 3.3%, breaching a declining trendline and confirming the potential start of an uptrend.

Week ahead – Dollar shines ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls

Dollar cruises higher, nonfarm payrolls on Friday will be crucial for this rally. Early indicators point to another solid month for the US labor market. Central bank decisions in Australia and New Zealand will also be in focus.