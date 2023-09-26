USD/INR Price Analysis: Semes poised to surpass record high and conquer 84.00 mark

The USD/INR pair struggles to capitalize on its gains registered over the past two days and oscillates in a narrow trading band through the Asian sess The US Dollar (USD) advances to a fresh 10-month high in the wake of growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep rates higher for longer, which remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields.

Apart from this, a weaker risk tone further benefits the Greenback's relative safe-haven status and should act as a tailwind for the USD/INR pair.

From a technical perspective, spot prices are holding comfortably above technically significant 100-day and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs). Furthermore, oscillators on the dailyhave just started moving in the positive territory and favour bullish traders. That said, it will still be prudent to wait for some follow-through buying before positioning for further gains.

The USD/INR pair might then aim to surpass the all-time peak, around the 82.83.40-83.45 region touched on August 15, and conquer the 84.00 round-figure mark. On the flip side, any corrective decline might now find support near the 83.00 mark ahead of last Friday's swing low, around the 82.80-82.75 zone. This is closely followed by the upward-sloping 100-day SMA, near the mid-82.00s, and the 200-day SMA, around the 82.35 region.

ion on Wednesday. Spot prices currently trade just below the monthly peak, around the 83.30-83.35 region touched last week, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.

Spot prices might then accelerate the downward trajectory towards the 82.00 mark before eventually dropping to the July swing low, around the 81.70-81.65 region.