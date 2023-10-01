USD/INR gains traction above 83.00, eyes on US PMI ahead of RBI rate decision

the higher-for-longer rate narrative in the US. Investors await the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rate decision, which is expected to keep the policy repo rate steady on Friday.About the data on Friday, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index rose by 3.5% YoY in August from the previous month of 3.4%, in line with the market estimation. The annual Core PCE Price Index grew 3.9% from 4.3% in July, meeting the expectation.

On a monthly basis, the PCE Price Index and the Core PCE Price Index rose by 0.4% and 0.1% MoM, respectively. Both of these figures came in below the market estimations.

USD/CAD extends gains around 1.3580, US, Canada PMI data eyedUSD/CAD kicks off the week by continuing the gains in the second trading session. The spot price is bidding the quotes higher around 1.3580 during the

AUD/USD remains flat below 0.6450, eyes on US PMI ahead of RBA rate decisionThe AUD/USD pair trades sideways below the mid-0.6400s during the early Asian session on Monday. The Australian Dollar (AUD) sell-off pauses due to th

Asia Day Ahead: China’s PMI Mixed, BOJ Minutes Well-Received by NikkeiThe softening in US August core PCE inflation failed to drive a sustained rebound in Wall Street last Friday. China and Hong Kong markets are closed today.

China's factory activity recovery slows in September - Caixin PMI By ReutersChina's factory activity recovery slows in September - Caixin PMI

the higher-for-longer rate narrative in the US. Investors await the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rate decision, which is expected to keep the policy repo rate steady on Friday.

RBI will begin its three-day meeting on Wednesday and the interest rate decision will be announced on Friday. RBI is likely to maintain a status quo on interest rates for the fourth consecutive time at its upcomingOn the USD front, Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of New York President John Williams said on Friday that the central bank is at or near peak for the federal funds rate while mentioning that the Fed will need a restrictive policy stance for some time to achieve goals. Fed Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin said that the central bank holding steady at the September FOMC meeting was appropriate and Fed has time to see data before deciding what’s next for rates.

About the data on Friday, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index rose by 3.5% YoY in August from the previous month of 3.4%, in line with the market estimation. The annual Core PCE Price Index grew 3.9% from 4.3% in July, meeting the expectation. On a monthly basis, the PCE Price Index and the Core PCE Price Index rose by 0.4% and 0.1% MoM, respectively. Both of these figures came in below the market estimations.

